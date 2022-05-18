iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,255,000.
NYSEARCA IVV traded down $16.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.56. 6,214,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,055,812. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $386.78 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.46.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.