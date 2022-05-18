Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Itaú Unibanco’s earnings. Itaú Unibanco reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Itaú Unibanco.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,823,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,337,000 after buying an additional 47,869,561 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 48,774,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,117,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,813,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after purchasing an additional 731,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 55,383,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,637,516. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

