Jarvis Securities plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:JIM)

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JIM opened at GBX 232 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £103.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. Jarvis Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 368.90 ($4.55). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
About Jarvis Securities (Get Rating)
