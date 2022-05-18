Jarvis Securities plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:JIM)

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JIM opened at GBX 232 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £103.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. Jarvis Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 368.90 ($4.55). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

About Jarvis Securities (Get Rating)

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.