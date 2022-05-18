JFG Wealth Management LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.1% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $10.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.65. 8,865,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,716. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.08 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

