JFG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.1% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,519,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,964. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.88 and its 200-day moving average is $352.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $326.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.