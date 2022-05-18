JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. 732,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.88. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,144 in the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JFrog by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in JFrog by 13.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 35.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

