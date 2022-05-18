JT Stratford LLC Purchases 688 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,761,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 927.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 71,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,546,000 after buying an additional 64,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 199,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,203,000 after buying an additional 43,920 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $15.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.14. 77,518,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,649,523. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $284.94 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

