Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 1,268.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

KALA opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $53.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

