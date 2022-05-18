Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $4.12 on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. 3,937,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,144. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 914,942 shares of company stock worth $60,805,193 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 225,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 130,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

