Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.60

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.60 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 100.80 ($1.24). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.26), with a volume of 12,230 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £136 ($167.65) price target on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09. The stock has a market cap of £174.27 million and a PE ratio of 22.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.55.

In other news, insider Marguerite Larkin purchased 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £105 ($129.44) per share, for a total transaction of £297,675 ($366,956.36).

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.