Kidoz (KDOZF) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kidoz to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -1.52% -2.21% -1.74% Kidoz Competitors 2,290.89% -2.14% 170.84%

Kidoz has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz’s rivals have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kidoz and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidoz Competitors 73 269 379 10 2.45

Kidoz presently has a consensus target price of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 556.25%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 67.26%. Given Kidoz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kidoz is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kidoz and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $12.48 million -$190,000.00 32.03 Kidoz Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 47.63

Kidoz’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kidoz. Kidoz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kidoz rivals beat Kidoz on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Kidoz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

