King DAG Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and $15,759.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,282.45 or 1.00007680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002225 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001708 BTC.

About King DAG

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

