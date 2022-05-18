KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Down 7.8%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 28,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 952,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.
KNBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26.
In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $33,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $709,738. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 2,822.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 305,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
