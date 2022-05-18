Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.69. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 101,678 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Koil Energy Solutions alerts:

Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Koil Energy Solutions had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koil Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koil Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.