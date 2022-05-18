KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Up 33.8% in April

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,300 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the April 15th total of 380,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVHI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,050 shares of company stock worth $46,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter valued at $577,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 29.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 74,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in KVH Industries by 35.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

