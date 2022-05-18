La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 25.96%.

Shares of LJPC opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.94. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

