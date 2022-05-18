Landbox One Day Trading Volume Reaches $134.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $57,010.25 and $134.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,593.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.00644356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.00482626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,539.98 or 1.89975494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.