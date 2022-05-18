Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $126.01

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$126.01 and last traded at C$128.21, with a volume of 861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$129.50.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$170.00 to C$169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The stock has a market cap of C$873.63 million and a PE ratio of 11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$140.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$150.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.