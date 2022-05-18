Lattice Token (LTX) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

Lattice Token (LTX) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lattice Token has a market cap of $19.11 million and approximately $748,151.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,650.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.84 or 0.00644371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.00472817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,492.00 or 1.86929906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008927 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

