LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.41. LHC Group reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHCG. Benchmark lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

LHC Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.79. 225,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,829. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

