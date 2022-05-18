Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.06% of Li Auto worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Li Auto by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,374.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LI shares. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.24.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

