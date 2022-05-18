Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 343.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 105,044 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth $1,419,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter worth $310,000. 41.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

In related news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Lifetime Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.