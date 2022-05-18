Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $904.00 million-$924.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.89 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

LCUT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 80,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,368. The company has a market cap of $260.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

In related news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

