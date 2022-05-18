Lightning Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $32,179.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,380.49 or 1.00070719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars.

