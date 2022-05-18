Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 188 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $213.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.43.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,176 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,020. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

