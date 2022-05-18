Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 310 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

