Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $394,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A stock opened at $123.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.45. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.64 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

