Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,547,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $235.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.74 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.97.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

