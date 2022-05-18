Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 5,319 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 270,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,107 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 343,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Plains GP stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 158.43 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,242.86%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

