Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,646. The firm has a market cap of $464.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 33.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 73.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 47.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

