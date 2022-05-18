Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Market Cap Reaches $2.82 Million

Lisk Machine Learning (LML) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,614.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.00641727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.00478226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033157 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,851.11 or 1.65069260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

