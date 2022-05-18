Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells $1,525,000.00 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $18.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.31. 413,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.23. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $272.20 and a one year high of $387.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

