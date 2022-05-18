LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 739.91%.

Shares of LOGC stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 466,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

LOGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LogicBio Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

