Lonnie Joe Boyer Purchases 7,000 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) CEO Lonnie Joe Boyer acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,710.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,074.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATCX traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $145.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ATCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants (Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

