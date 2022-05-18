Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,794 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPX opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.92. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

