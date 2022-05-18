Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after acquiring an additional 315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVO traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.50. 992,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,567. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $78.71 and a one year high of $122.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.70. The stock has a market cap of $243.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

