LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LYTS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

LYTS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,625. The company has a market cap of $184.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter worth $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at $187,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 270,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 649,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,506 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

