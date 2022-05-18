Lumenpulse (TSE:LMP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.25

Lumenpulse Inc. (TSE:LMP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.25 and traded as high as C$21.27. Lumenpulse shares last traded at C$21.25, with a volume of 43,400 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.25.
Lumenpulse Company Profile (TSE:LMP)
Further Reading
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Lumenpulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumenpulse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.