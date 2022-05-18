Maker (MKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Billion

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $147.51 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,379.29 or 0.04804403 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker Coin Profile

MKR is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

