MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $369,704.00

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.22 million and approximately $369,704.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00520290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00034580 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.72 or 1.65273500 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000239 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

