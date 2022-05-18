MAPS Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, MAPS has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a total market cap of $16.22 million and $837,554.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAPS alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001386 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 42,934,369 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.