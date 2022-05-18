Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Masco posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Masco by 382.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Masco by 98.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $56.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. Masco has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

