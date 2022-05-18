Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 2,612 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

PPL stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

PPL Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.