Mdex (MDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.62 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $86.90 million and $1.62 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,670,697 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

