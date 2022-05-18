Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.76.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.57. 4,133,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,089. The stock has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

