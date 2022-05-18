Members Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 3.5% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 853,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,658,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 197,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $58.21. 5,558,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,005,367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

