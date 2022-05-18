Members Advisory Group LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Astronics comprises about 0.2% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,537,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 636,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 149,241 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 341,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,951,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ATRO traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,962. The firm has a market cap of $343.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

