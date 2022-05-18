Members Advisory Group LLC Takes $14.54 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 285,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 9.6% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHR. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 646,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,289. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

