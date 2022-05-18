MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

About MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

