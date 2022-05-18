Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.44

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 16390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.64 million and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.64.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

About Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.